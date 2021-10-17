Logging a more efficient battery system

With the world rapidly moving towards electric vehicles, more and more innovation is happening in this space. Bengaluru-based Log9 Materials, founded by IIT Roorkee alumni, Akshay Singhal, Kartik Hajela, and Pankaj Sharma, has developed batteries for electric vehicles that charge within half an hour while the average time taken for electric vehicle batteries to charge e-vehicles is two hours.

Called Rapidx, this technology, the company claims can be used to charge any brand of an electric vehicle.

Singhal says the company’s focus is to hit the commercial electric vehicle segment. “Take for instance delivery platforms. These vehicles are used a lot. If we can enable them to use electric vehicles, they might switch to them instead of using petrol or diesel ones”, says Singhal.

The battery developed by Singhal and his associates can charge a two-wheeler battery within just fifteen minutes as well. “This does not come with any rider like up to a certain percentage the charging will be fast and after that charging will be slow”, explains Singhal.

Can you charge your battery at home? Singhal says these batteries can be charged at the air conditioner plugs at our homes and they would be equally efficient while charging.

Meanwhile, the company is working on signing many more partnerships with charging stations to get their product out for a wider set of people to use.

Log 9 Materials recently signed up with Fortum Charge and Drive, a company that provides charging infrastructure.

The start-up plans to deploy its Rapid Charging Battery Packs in over 5,000 vehicles by the end of FY 2022.

As the company looks for more investors, it just recently completed a round of funding. The start-up had raised $2 million from Petronas Ventures to close its Series A round of funding.

The funds from the Series A+ round will be utilised to develop and scale the technology and manufacturing capabilities of Log 9 from materials to cell to battery pack level.

The startup firm recently raised $8.5 million in Series A+ Funding Round led by anchor investor Chennai-based Amara Raja Batteries Limited. The funding includes $3.5 million from multiple existing and new investors.

In terms of scaling up its production, Amara Raja Batteries would be helping the start-up. It is expected to be the primary partner for scaling up the manufacturing operations of Log 9’s battery and fuel cell technologies.

As far as the battery life goes, the start-up claims that its batteries have a life of 15 years.

“Though we are not a 15-year old company, we are saying the life will be for 15 years based on laboratory testing under the same conditions other batteries with such a life would have”, explains Singhal.

