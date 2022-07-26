Logitech quarterly profit slumps 38%

Logitech quarterly profit slumps 38%

Non GAAP operating income fell 38 per cent to $146 million

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jul 26 2022, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 14:28 ist
The Swiss-American company reported sales of $1.16 billion for the three-month period ended June, down 9 per cent on a constant currency basis. Credit: Reuters photo

Logitech International reported a 38 per cent fall in first-quarter profit and cut its full-year 2023 outlook on Tuesday, as the maker of web-cams, speakers and computer mice struggled to match tough comparisons from a year earlier.

The Swiss-American company reported sales of $1.16 billion for the three-month period ended June, down 9 per cent on a constant currency basis. Non GAAP operating income fell 38 per cent to $146 million.

Logitech
Business News
Markets
Results
Earnings

