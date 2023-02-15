London FTSE 100 index breaks through 8,000 points

Sterling sank 1.5% to $1.1990, as slowing inflation stoked hopes of less aggressive monetary policy from the Bank of England

  Feb 15 2023
London's FTSE 100 index on Wednesday topped 8,000 points for the first time, propelled by the sliding pound after news of slowing inflation.

The benchmark index rallied to an all-time pinnacle at 8,003.65 points, helped by the weak pound which boosts the share prices of multinationals whose earnings are in dollars.

Sterling sank 1.5 per cent to $1.1990, as slowing inflation stoked hopes of less aggressive monetary policy from the Bank of England.

"The FTSE 100 has topped 8,000 for the first time ever," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"The pound being crushed, as it is today, is often a bullish factor for the index due to the vast bulk of revenue for FTSE 100 companies being generated outside of the UK."

The FTSE later pulled back to 7,996.30, up 0.5 per cent from Tuesday's closing level.

