London stocks rebound from earlier losses

London stocks rebound from earlier losses; lockdown restrictions eyed

  • Sep 22 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 16:45 ist
London Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters Photo

London shares rebounded slightly on Tuesday from their worst sell-off in more than three months as investors awaited details of new lockdown restrictions liable to deliver another blow to Britain's struggling domestic economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell people to work from home and impose new restrictions on pubs, bars and restaurants in an attempt to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index however rose 0.6%, recovering a little of Monday's almost 3.5% loss as investors in its largely externally-focussed stocks took faith from a strengthening of the dollar. The mid-cap index slipped 0.1%

In company news, Premier Inn-owner Whitbread fell 3.0% after it said it could cut up to 6,000 jobs in its hotel and restaurant business as it expects demand to remain at lower levels in the short to medium term.

Fizzy drink Irn-Bru maker AG Barr reported a 63% fall in its half-year profit over lower demand amid the coronavirus crisis while home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a 23.1% rise in its half-year income driven by strong sales recovery. 

