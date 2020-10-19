London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, led by gains in banking, insurance, and aero stocks, while the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.3%.

Asian markets advanced toward a recent 2-1/2-year peak, also powered by hopes of a US fiscal package.

Investor focus is also on Brexit-related news, with Britain and the European Union set to revive negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal later in the day.

In company news, Amigo Holdings Plc tumbled 25.3% after saying it had entered an Asset Voluntary Requirement (AVR) with Britain's financial watchdog, meaning the subprime lender will need approval to transfer assets outside of the group.