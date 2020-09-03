LA declares fiscal emergency, 15k jobs at risk

Los Angeles declares fiscal emergency, 15,000 jobs at risk

AP
AP, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 03 2020, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 15:28 ist
Los Angeles announces fiscal emergency. Credit: AFP Photo

The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees.

Wednesday's declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to USD 400 million.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to approve the measure.

The furloughs, which would begin on October 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work. But a labour union official tells the Los Angeles Daily News that the furloughs violate labour contracts and will be vigorously fought.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Los Angeles
Coronavirus
COVID-19
fiscal
Economic Crisis
United States

What's Brewing

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

 