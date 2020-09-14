Louis Vuitton designs face shield worth $961 for the fashion forward

Louis Vuitton set to launch face shield worth $961

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 14 2020, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 15:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

With the fashion industry trying to amalgamate itself with a Covid-19-tinged world, luxury brand Louis Vuitton is all set to launch its first face shield priced at $961 (over Rs 76,000), as part of their 2021 Cruise Collection, the New York Post reported.

 

The pricey piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) that will be on sale starting Oct. 30, at select locations comes with the brand's monogram and gold studs and is supposed to block aerosolized droplets.

The New York Post called out LV for hyping the shield as “an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.”

A Vanity Fair report says that the hard plastic covering of the face shield doubles as a hat as it can be flipped up, like a visor and even “worn as a peaked hat.” The shield also comes with transition lens technology that can turn dark, depending on the amount of sunlight that projects on it.

With masks and other personal protective equipment against virus being in vogue, designer brands like Fendi, Palm Angels, Marine Serre and Christian Siriano have also been releasing their version of protective gears for those with a taste for fashion and finer things.

Recently, Lady Gaga made a lot of heads turn with her statement on masks at the VMAs.

Meanwhile, Indian designers like Anita Dongre, Masaba Gupta, Nitya Bajaj, Shivan and Narresh, and Manish Tripathi have seized the opportunity to make cotton masks a 2020 style statement.

 

 

Recently, Shankar Kurade, a businessman from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune got himself a gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh, while a jewellery shop in Surat, sold diamond-studded face masks costing between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakhs.

