L&T bags contract to build Vadodara station for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order for a significant and important part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) awarded L&T the contract to design and construct Package No. MAHSR C-5 of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project.

L&T, in a press statement, confirmed the development, but did not specify the value of the project. However, it termed the project “significant” meaning it is worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

"The major scope of work for the project comprises design & construction of Civil and Building works for a double line high speed railway of a length of 8.198 km (chainage 373.700 to chainage 401.898)," the statement read.

The scope also includes the major station of Vadodara, Confirmation Car Base, Viaduct and Bridges, Crossing Bridges, Architectural, MEP and other associated works, the release added.

The project alignment passes through Vadodara in Gujarat and the project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.

L&T is already executing two other packages (MAHSR C-4 and MAHSR C-6) of the high-speed corridor.

