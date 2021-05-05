L&T joins national effort to overcome oxygen shortage

At a time when India is reeling in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 which has consequently led to a shortage of oxygen, infrastructure major L&T has immediately started working towards a long-term solution to meet the medical-grade oxygen demand in the country.
L&T will soon start delivering 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals in India, where scarcity is most acute. These units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen and pumping it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals.
Of these, the parts of the first tranche of nine concentrators will reach India by May 9.
Read | Putting officers in jail won't bring oxygen to Delhi, says SC; seeks info on allocation in 3 days
These will subsequently be delivered from May 15 to hospitals that are in dire need and do not possess the required infrastructure to receive bulk oxygen supply.
In a press statement, L&T CEO & MD, S N Subrahmanyan, said, “This is an unprecedented situation, and we are extremely pained by the consequences of the dire shortage of oxygen. Nothing could be more important than human life and L&T is committed to stand by the nation. Our teams in India and abroad have, with single-minded attention in the last few days, been able to procure the oxygen generators and other components to assemble PSA units. Together we shall all overcome the Covid-19 scourge”.
L&T is sourcing the components from various parts of the world. Once assembled at L&T’s Hazira Manufacturing Complex, each of the parts will be compact, stand-alone oxygen-making units. After testing, they will be dispatched to various hospitals where they will immediately start producing medical-grade oxygen as per the requirements. Each unit has a compressor, dryer, oxygen generator, and two storage tanks that could cater to hospitals or medical facilities with over 1,750 beds.
Also Read | People are dying: HC slams Centre over oxygen shortage
The units work on the plug-and-play principle. Once all the constituent parts are fabricated, the compressor allows the air to reach a particular pressure within a few minutes. The generator then starts pumping oxygen into pipes.
Each of the units has a capacity range from 500 litres per minute (LPM) to 1,000 LPM. The 500 LPM machine can potentially service 50-plus beds at any point of time. A 1,000 LPM machine could service 100-plus beds simultaneously.
L&T’s contribution is to meet the long-term oxygen demand of the hospitals. These permanent units will serve the hospitals for the next 10-15 years.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer
Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change
Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre
DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue