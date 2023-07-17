LTIMindtree Q1 net profit up 4.1% to Rs 1,152.3 crore

IT services firm LTIMindtree on Monday reported a 4.1 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,152.3 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,106.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company registered a 13.83 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 8,702 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 7,644 crore the previous year in the June 2022 quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.