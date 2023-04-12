Lupin opens regional laboratory in Bengaluru

Lupin opens regional laboratory in Bengaluru

The nearly 5,500 square feet laboratory at Koramangala will offer about 1,250 types of diagnostics tests across routine and specialised categories

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2023, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 03:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Lupin Diagnostics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd, launched its first regional reference laboratory (RRF) in Karnataka, here on Wednesday. 

“You’ll find us in Mysore, Hubbali and Mangalore in coming months,” company chief executive Ravindra Kumar said in a conversation with DH. The diagnostics player aims to have 200-plus collection centres in the state by the end of FY24.

Read | L&T 3D printing a post office in Bengaluru

The nearly 5,500 square feet laboratory at Koramangala will offer about 1,250 types of diagnostics tests across routine and specialised categories.

“If you see the Indian market today, in an overall business of Rs 90,000 crore, only 16% is organised compared to the US, Europe, Japan, where the market is 40-45% organised. There’s a pretty high scope for well-organised players to come, organise the small retail outlets to offer widely different diagnostic services,” Kumar said while interacting with members of the press.

