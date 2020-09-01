Maersk to announce major reorganisation, job cuts

Maersk to announce major reorganisation, job cuts: Internal email

Reuters
Reuters, Copenhagen ,
  • Sep 01 2020, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 14:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shipping group Maersk is due to announce job cuts as part of a major reorganisation on Tuesday, an internal email sent to Maersk employees shows.

The reorganisation will impact its Safmarine and Damco brands, which will cease to exist, as well as Hamburg Süd, which Maersk bought in 2017, according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

"Simplifying the organisation will regrettably impact jobs due to duplicate roles and roles that will no longer be needed," Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said in the email.

Maersk declined to comment when contacted by Reuters regarding the internal email. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maersk
Shipping

What's Brewing

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

 