Maersk to announce major reorganisation, job cuts: Internal email

Shipping group Maersk is due to announce job cuts as part of a major reorganisation on Tuesday, an internal email sent to Maersk employees shows.

The reorganisation will impact its Safmarine and Damco brands, which will cease to exist, as well as Hamburg Süd, which Maersk bought in 2017, according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

"Simplifying the organisation will regrettably impact jobs due to duplicate roles and roles that will no longer be needed," Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc said in the email.

Maersk declined to comment when contacted by Reuters regarding the internal email.