2 electrocuted, 4 hurt in Ambedkar Jayanti procession

Maharashtra: 2 electrocuted, 4 injured after Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Palghar

The Palghar police are probing the incident and further details are awaited as the tragedy cast a pall of gloom in the town

IANS
IANS, Palghar,
  • Apr 14 2023, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 09:10 ist
The tragedy took place in the Kargil Nagar area of Virar town around 11 pm on Thursday. Credit: iStock Images

Two men were electrocuted and four more injured when they were returning home after the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, officials said here on Friday.

The tragedy took place in the Kargil Nagar area of Virar town around 11 pm on Thursday, after a colourful procession of Bauddhjan Panchayat Samiti and other groups to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar being celebrated all over the country on Friday (April 14).

As they stood atop a slow-moving vehicle in the procession, an iron rod apparently hit an electric transformer, resulting in massive electric jolts to the victims.

While Sumit Sut, 23, and Roopesh Surve, 30, succumbed instantly, the others were rushed to a nearby hospital in Mumbai, where the condition of two persons is said to be critical.

The Palghar police are probing the incident and further details are awaited as the tragedy cast a pall of gloom in the town.

