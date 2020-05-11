Maharashtra: '6 lakh staff in 25000 firms resume work'

In what comes as a bit of good news in the worst COVID-19 state of Maharashtra, people are slowly returning to work and nearly 25,000 firms and establishments have started operations.

More than 6.5 lakh people have joined duties. According to state industries minister Subhash Desai, nearly 25,000 companies have resumed operations in green and orange zones, where there restrictions have been lifted partially.

However in red zone area of Mumbai and Pune, which is the worst-affected belt, work is yet to start.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured to make the entire state a green zone soon. He said in Western Maharashtra alone, 9,147 industries have been given nod to start work and 5,774 have resumed operations.