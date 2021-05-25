Mahindra extends warranty on entire range of vehicles

Mahindra extends warranty, service period on entire range of vehicles

The extension would be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • May 25 2021, 19:52 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 19:52 ist
Mahindra is extending the warranty of all eligible vehicles till July 31, 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it has extended the warranty and service period on its entire range of vehicles till July 31, 2021.

The extension would be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, the automaker said in a statement.

"The second wave of Covid-19 has once again restricted our customers from sending their vehicles for scheduled service maintenance or repairs. However, in these times of crisis, we stand by them and assure them of utmost support by extending the warranty of all eligible vehicles till July 31, 2021," M&M Automotive Division Senior Vice President & Head – Sales & Customer Care said.

The company wants to offer customers a hassle-free ownership experience as they will continue to have unrestricted personalised as well as digital and contactless sales and service support, he added.

The Mumbai-based automaker sells a range of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahindra & Mahindra
DH Auto

What's Brewing

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

 