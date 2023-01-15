Mahindra Logistics partners with women drivers for last-mile deliveries

In an initiative aimed at empowering women, the Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has partnered with women e-bike riders for its last-mile deliveries in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Nagpur.

MLL has appointed a total of 11 women riders for last-mile delivery across the three cities in the first phase of this initiative.

“We are delighted to be leading the way in hiring women e-bike drivers for last-mile delivery, as part of our commitment to promoting gender diversity in the workforce. We believe that equal opportunities create a more productive and successful workplace, and we are proud to be at the forefront of progressive initiatives that are enabling the logistics industry to transform,” said Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics.

To make the process more efficient, the company is providing comprehensive training to the women candidates for safely riding e-bikes, operating last-mile delivery, and soft skills.

The organization is also deploying vehicles integrated with GPS tracking which enables MLL to troubleshoot concerns of prolonged stoppage or diversion from the designated route, according to a press statement.

"As a part of our expansion plans, on-boarding more women drivers, fleet owners and other transporters will be a major focus for us at MLL.