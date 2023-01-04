Mahindra & Mahindra Finance says RBI lifts curbs on loan recovery via third parties

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services said on Wednesday the Reserve Bank of India lifted curbs placed on the company last year that had prevented it from using third-party services for loan recovery.
The lifting of restrictions followed submissions made by the company and its pledge to strengthen recovery practices and outsourcing arrangements, while tightening the process of onboarding third-party agents and strengthening its accountability framework, the non-bank lender said in a regulatory filing.
The RBI action in September, which cited "material supervisory concerns", had come after reports of a 27-year-old pregnant woman being crushed to death trying to stop a loan recovery agent, working on behalf of MMFSL, from seizing her father's tractor over loan dues.
MMFSL shares had plunged over 20% following the order in September, before recouping those losses by December.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers
CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery
Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide
Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary
Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side
Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch
China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry
Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles
Denmark marks first year with no bank heists
Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped