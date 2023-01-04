RBI lifts curbs on recovery via third party: M&M Fin

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance says RBI lifts curbs on loan recovery via third parties

The lifting of restrictions followed submissions made by the company and its pledge to strengthen recovery practices and outsourcing arrangements

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 18:30 ist

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services said on Wednesday the Reserve Bank of India lifted curbs placed on the company last year that had prevented it from using third-party services for loan recovery.

The lifting of restrictions followed submissions made by the company and its pledge to strengthen recovery practices and outsourcing arrangements, while tightening the process of onboarding third-party agents and strengthening its accountability framework, the non-bank lender said in a regulatory filing.

The RBI action in September, which cited "material supervisory concerns", had come after reports of a 27-year-old pregnant woman being crushed to death trying to stop a loan recovery agent, working on behalf of MMFSL, from seizing her father's tractor over loan dues.

MMFSL shares had plunged over 20% following the order in September, before recouping those losses by December.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mahindra and Mahindra
Business News
RBI

What's Brewing

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 