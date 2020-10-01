Mahindra & Mahindra sales dip 17% to 35,920 units in September

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in total sales to 35,920 units in September.

The company had sold 43,343 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 16 per cent to 34,351 units last month compared to 40,692 units in September 2019.

Exports dropped by 41 per cent to 1,569 units as against 2,651 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes UVs, cars and vans -- it sold 14,857 vehicles in September against 14,333 units in the same month last year, up 4 per cent.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 18,907 vehicles last month over 18,872 units in September 2019.

"At Mahindra, we are happy to witness a growth of 6 per cent in utility vehicles. It is also encouraging to see that the enquiry and booking levels in September were significantly higher compared to the previous months, both for UVs and SCVs," M&M Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.

With market sentiments indicating a robust festive demand across segments, both in rural and urban markets, the company is positive that this festive season will augur well for M&M as well as the automotive industry, he added.