Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales slip 19% to 18,269 units in December

Domestic tractor sales were at 16,687 units last month as compared to 21,173 units in December 2020, down 21%

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 01 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 19:57 ist
Representative picture. Credit: NYT File Photo

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Saturday reported a 19 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 18,269 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 22,417 units in the same month of 2020, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were at 16,687 units last month as compared to 21,173 units in December 2020, down 21 per cent.

Exports, on the other hand, grew 27 per cent to 1,582 units against 1,244 units in December 2020, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector, Hemant Sikka said the de-growth in December has been on account of a combination of factors, including the high base of last year and both delayed and very heavy rainfall in some geographies.

"We expect momentum to recover in the coming months on account of the good progress of Kharif procurement, bringing liquidity in the hands of farmers and Rabi acreage showing signs of growth over last year," he added.

