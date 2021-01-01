Mahindra total sales dip 10% in December

Mahindra total sales dip 10% in December

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 3 per cent to 16,182 units last month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 14:48 ist
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 10.3 per cent decline in total sales at 35,187 units in December 2020.

The company had sold 39,230 units in December 2019, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 3 per cent to 16,182 units last month, compared to 15,691 units in December 2019.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,795 vehicles in the domestic market last month, as against 21,390 units in December 2019, a drop of 21.48 per cent.

Exports increased by 3 per cent to 2,210 units in December 2020, as against 2,149 units in the year-ago month.

"Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in electronic control units (ECUs)," M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as the company gets into the new year, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahindra & Mahindra

What's Brewing

'Drishyam 2': Why an 'OTT only' release is a good idea

'Drishyam 2': Why an 'OTT only' release is a good idea

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

Kambo: The immunity boosting poison from an Amazon frog

Kambo: The immunity boosting poison from an Amazon frog

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

 