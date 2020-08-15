Mahindra unveils all-new SUV Thar; launch on October 2

Mahindra unveils all-new SUV Thar; launch on October 2

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 15:59 ist
The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra. Credit: Reuters Photo

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday unveiled the all-new version of its iconic SUV Thar, which it plans to launch later this year.

The model, which comes with all-new exteriors and interiors, will debut in the country on October 2.

The SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel variants would be powered by a 2.2-litre engine while the petrol trims would come with an all-new two-litre powertrain.

While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol variant of Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength.

"Today, with the unveiling of the all-new Thar, we rewrite history once again. The model is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said.

READ: Mahindra & Mahindra to launch all-new version of Thar on August 15

The model has been designed and engineered in India and even most of the components used in the vehicle have been sourced locally, he noted.

The model, which will be rolled out from the company's Nashik plant, will not only attract die-hard Thar enthusiasts but will also appeal to all those people who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle, with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV, M&M said.

The new Thar comes with a hardtop, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- four front-facing seats and two plus four side-facing seats.

Other features include 4X4 capability, drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and safety features like dual airbags and hill-hold and hill descent control, among others.

"With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with a superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SUV
Mahindra & Mahindra

What's Brewing

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

This existing drug can prevent Covid-19 replication

This existing drug can prevent Covid-19 replication

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 