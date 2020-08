Mahindra unveils all-new SUV Thar; launch on October 2

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday unveiled the all-new version of its iconic SUV Thar, which it plans to launch later this year.

The model, which comes with all-new exteriors and interiors, will debut in the country on October 2.

The SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel variants would be powered by a 2.2-litre engine while the petrol trims would come with an all-new two-litre powertrain.

While the diesel motor will generate 120 HP of power, the petrol variant of Thar will see an output of 150 HP of hauling strength.

"Today, with the unveiling of the all-new Thar, we rewrite history once again. The model is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said.

The model has been designed and engineered in India and even most of the components used in the vehicle have been sourced locally, he noted.

The model, which will be rolled out from the company's Nashik plant, will not only attract die-hard Thar enthusiasts but will also appeal to all those people who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle, with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV, M&M said.

The new Thar comes with a hardtop, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- four front-facing seats and two plus four side-facing seats.

Other features include 4X4 capability, drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and safety features like dual airbags and hill-hold and hill descent control, among others.

"With the all-new Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with a superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.