Mahindra's net profit up 22% at Rs 1,549 crore

Mahindra's net profit up 22% at Rs 1,549 crore

Mahindra, one of India's largest SUV makers by revenue, reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 1,549 crore for the January-March quarter

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2023, 14:59 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 22.1 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strong sales of its sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).

The maker of the Scorpio, Thar and XUV range of SUVs benefited from robust demand for larger and pricier vehicles that made up more than half of India's record passenger vehicle sales in the 2023 fiscal year.

Mahindra, one of India's largest SUV makers by revenue, reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 1,549 crore ($187.45 million) for the January-March quarter, compared with Rs 1,269 crore a year earlier.

The company said it recorded a one-time charge of Rs 512 crore due to impairment provisions on long-term investments.

Larger rival Tata Motors Ltd earlier this month reported a second straight quarterly profit, while Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker by sales, comfortably topped analysts' estimates late last month.

Mahindra's revenue rose about 31 per cent to Rs 22,571 crore from Rs 17,238 crore an year earlier.The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 16.25 per share.

($1 = Rs 82.63) 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mahindra & Mahindra
Business News
Earnings
Tata Motors
Maruti Suzuki India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Indian monsoons becoming erratic amid pollution havoc

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Writers' strike: Marvel halts 'Thunderbolts' production

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

Ice apple sellers do brisk business this year

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

DH Toon | 'Golden stick' gifted to Nehru

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

How Madhwal 'engineered' his way up from 'nets'

 