Major fire at Apple's supplier Foxlink unit near Tirupati; production stalled

A major fire broke out in the manufacturing unit of iPhone cables maker Foxlink, located near Tirupati, on Monday, forcing the company to stall production.

Officials are estimating the property loss to be in the range of Rs 50 to 75 crore.

The accident, Andhra Pradesh government officials said, took place at about 1 pm due to an electrical short circuit.

Apple's supplier unit is located in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) developed Electronic Manufacturing Cluster-I, close to the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties, all the around 300 workers were evacuated from the building in time. However, a large part of the machinery and some cables were damaged in the inferno, and part of the structure collapsed,” Gouthami Midde, CEO-EMC, told DH.

The evacuation was quick as the shift workers were already moving out for their lunch and the several exits also made it an unstrained exercise, the official said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 5 pm.

Midde said that a committee comprising industry, fire, police and electricity officials is being constituted to establish the cause of the fire.