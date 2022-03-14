MakeMyTrip forays into NFTs to display unexplored domestic landscapes

Online travel platform MakeMyTrip on Monday announced to foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate the popular as well as unexplored travel landscapes in the country.
The first batch of these digitally-crafted artworks cover the majestic landscapes of Goa, Ladakh, Odisha, Himachal, Kashmir, Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Andamans.
MakeMyTrip said it will pass on all proceeds from the sale of these NFTs to promote sustainable tourism in the country.
Each artwork has been designed using Advanced AI Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) wherein the AI tool is uploaded with several images and trained to produce realistic, creative and unique images, the company said in a statement.
"We are offering travel enthusiasts a never-before-chance to be owners of this beauty in the digital domain," said, Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip.
With a starting price of Rs 14,999, the company has launched 25 tokens per artwork which will be available for purchase on a first-come-first-serve basis.
These artworks have been minted on Polygon Blockchain, a leading Ethereum Blockchain platform.
"The artwork of NFTs are a great example of how brands-with-a-purpose are working with digital artists to create art that captures their spirit," said Praphul Chandra, Founder of KoineArth.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk
Capital surprise: View from a hotel
In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts
Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks
Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?
Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?