MakeMyTrip sees 150% rise in super-luxury, premium hotel bookings during pandemic

Leading online travel services firm MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said it has witnessed a nearly 150 per cent increase in bookings for super-luxury and premium hotels during the pandemic compared to the pre-pandemic period, as more Indian travellers seek elite travel experiences.

One in every three Indian travellers searched and booked a premium or luxury property during the pandemic – wherein, the average room per night cost was anywhere between Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000, the company said, citing data recorded on its platform.

MakeMyTrip Chief Operating Officer Vipul Prakash said, "Appetite for luxury stays and hotels was always strong amongst Indian travellers. However, the pandemic has brought along an accelerated progression towards premium, super-premium and luxury properties. It is interesting to note people from non-metros are also warming up to the idea of rejuvenating or holidaying at a luxury stay".

He further said bookings for luxury stays soared by almost 90 per cent post the first wave and nearly 40 per cent more following the second wave last year – indicating a perceptible shift in traveller preferences towards seeking elite travel experiences.

"We have witnessed a near 150 per cent increase in bookings for super-luxury and premium hotels during the pandemic as compared to the pre-pandemic period,” Prakash added.

MakeMyTrip said there has been an over 30 per cent uptick in bookings for luxury properties from tier II, III and beyond markets. Amongst the list of top destinations searched and booked by luxury seekers includes Jaipur, Udaipur, Coorg, Goa, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Over the past two years, as demand for luxury stays soared high, in parallel, the supply of new luxury properties also picked an upwards trajectory – with inventory coming in from tier I, II and III markets, it added.

In order to leverage the trend, the company said it has also launched its Luxe Selection, a thematic collection of nearly 300 super-premium and luxury properties.

"Through Luxe Selection, we aim to enhance the visibility and discoverability of luxurious properties across the country - by bringing them all under one platform. We hope to make Luxe Selection the first port for searching and booking luxury stays amongst discerning Indian travellers," Prakash said.

MakeMyTrip Chief Business Officer – Hotels Abhishek Logani said under its Luxe Selection, the company is offering packages that include spa, airport transfers, happy hours, room upgrades, early check-ins and late check-outs, recreational activities, such as nature or plantation walks, bird watching and yoga sessions, among others.