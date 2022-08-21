Making sense of new mutual fund offerings

Market Regulator SEBI has lifted a veritable ban on NFOs or new fund offers. That has led to hoarded marketing dollars (or rupees) gushing forth into a slew of two dozen new funds - cajoling investment into Quant Momentum Fund, BAF, ETFs and other such mysterious acronym-laden investment havens.

If you find yourself confused about asset management companies and their multifarious products screaming at you from YouTube, newspapers, and those ubiquitous hoardings, you are not alone.

Post SEBI putting brakes on more creative selling techniques, mutual funds have been restricted to the same bouquet of funds, which have confused investors while leaving them spoilt for choice in equal measure, and all this happened while financial markets went on a wild roller-coaster ride.

This begs two questions, what are NFOs and what is with the FOMO (fear of missing out) subtext on some of these selling campaigns?

These are new funds being offered to the public where, at the onset, the fund manager has a significant amount of money to begin investments into whatever strategy they are promoting. However, unlike a new share offering such as an IPO or initial public offering, mutual fund units can be issued, ad hoc, ‘ad infinitum’, the moment the fund opens for continuous subscription and redemption.

So why should an investor look at one? The short answer is they should not.

Picking up an investment once a fund manager has proven credentials to manage a specific strategy is not just smarter, it is prudent as well. Notwithstanding the standard disclaimer ‘past performance is not an indicator of future returns’, it is a significantly better criterion than no performance.

Having said that, there have been very successful new funds garnering billions of dollars (or thousands of crores) largely having nothing to do with the timing of the investment strategy or even some sort of exclusivity or even a theoretical discount, as all these funds are open for a daily buying or selling of units.

These have to do with the name: NFO conjures up a multi-bagger aura of the much-hyped IPO market. Unlike an IPO, a fund is available for continuous subscription and redemption daily once the 15-day NFO period is over.

Once the advertising campaigns have kicked in, distributors are incentivised to explore something new, and push said offering. Ergo, this push and pull create success.

So, does it make any sense to run after NFOs? Sometimes, but not for the reasons one may think.

All asset management companies put in a lot of effort into research backing their new product that does not have a history. Consequently, there is a lot of information available in the public domain, not ordinarily or readily available to most investors. This information can be used not just for the advertised fund under study, but also an opportunity to relook at one’s entire portfolio and whether this may fit into a financial plan or risk tolerance.

However, if one does not invest in an NFO, it is not a problem - there are countless opportunities to do so. This is especially relevant when the markets are either volatile or sliding down on account of war, commodity shortages, supply chain issues, rising inflation or interest rates or other headwinds and uncertainties.

A properly running fund allows investors to enter and exit every day which may be desirable in the above circumstances.