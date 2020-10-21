Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches 'One India One Gold Rate' initiative

Gold and diamond jewellery retail chain Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday announced the launch of 'One India One Gold Rate', an initiative offering uniform gold rate across all states in the country for 100 per cent BIS hallmarked gold.

"While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe turmoil across sectors, the demand for gold has stayed consistently high. This shows the Indian consumer' affinity towards the yellow metal as a saving and wealth creation instrument," Malabar Group Chairman Ahammed MP said in a statement.

Ahammed further noted, "Our initiative of 'One India One Gold Rate' aims to further protect the consumer interest by providing them with a uniform gold rate without compromising on purity".

As customers gear up for Dhanteras and Diwali, Malabar's initiative on uniform gold pricing would be implemented across its 120 showrooms in the country.

All existing privileges such as zero per cent deduction on exchange and best value on buyback will continue like before, the statement added.