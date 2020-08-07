Malabar Gold and Diamonds open two new showrooms

Malabar Gold and Diamonds open two new showrooms in Tamil Nadu, Punjab

DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 07 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 16:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH

Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Friday announced opening of two new showrooms in Tamil Nadu and Punjab and its intention to launch new outlets in 12 more cities across India by the end of this year.

Malabar Group Chairman M. P. Ahammed inaugurated the showrooms in Kumbakonam and Chandigarh through an online event in the presence of senior directors and members of the management team.

Against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the group has decided to open the fully equipped showrooms exercising utmost caution to give a further push to its strategy of creatively positioning the brand in the market and roll out its expansion plans with abundant caution and safety measures.

The company has over 260 showrooms across the globe and also has a strong presence in the jewellery manufacturing space. It said the company plans to launch showrooms in Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Orissa, and Andhra Pradesh. It has plans to launch new showrooms abroad as well.

“We plan to become the number one gold retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. As part of this plan we will triple the number of showrooms in the next five years,” MP Ahammed said.

Tamil Nadu
Punjab
jewellery

