Malaysia Aviation Group opens tender to sell six Airbus A380-800 planes

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has launched a tender for the sale of six Airbus A380-800 aircraft or their components, the company said in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.
MAG, which is the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines and underwent a restructuring earlier this year, invited interested buyers to send in proposals by noon of Aug. 12.
Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Izham Ismail said in May MAG was looking to dispose of its A380 fleet, following completion of its debt restructuring.
He said at the time the group was convinced that the fleet did not fit its future plans, as it "restrategised to position its business as a global travel group".
Thai Airways, which is undergoing a court-approved restructuring, has also been looking to sell the same aircraft in its fleet.
