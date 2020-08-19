Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 150 cr via NCDs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 19 2020, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 12:32 ist
Manappuram Finance said its board also approved allotment of 1,000 secured rated redeemable non-convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each.

Non-banking financial company Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The board of directors of Manappuram Finance has approved the issuance of market linked, rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement route," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Manappuram Finance said its board also approved allotment of 1,000 secured rated redeemable non-convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis

The non-convertible debentures are to be listed on BSE, it said.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 159.50 apiece on BSE.

