Manchester United renews Adidas partnership for 10 yrs

Manchester United renews Adidas partnership for another 10 years

Adidas will be the club's official kit supplier.

Manchester United said on Monday it renewed its partnership with Adidas as the Premier League Club's official kit supplier for another 10 years and a minimum cash guarantee of £900 million ($1.16 billion).

