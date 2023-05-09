Mankind Pharma shares debut with over 20% premium

Mankind Pharma shares debut with over 20% premium

The initial share sale of Mankind Pharma received 15.32 times subscription last month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2023, 10:19 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 11:36 ist
Mankind Pharma Managing Director Rajeev Juneja. Credit: PTI Photo

Shares of Mankind Pharma made a remarkable debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, listing with a premium of over 20 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,080.

The stock began the trade at Rs 1,300, up 20.37 per cent on the BSE. It further zoomed 24.53 per cent to Rs 1,366.

At the NSE, shares of the company made its debut at Rs 1,300.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 54,816.52 crore.

The initial share sale of Mankind Pharma received 15.32 times subscription last month.

The company's IPO was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 4,00,58,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 1,026-1,080 a share.

Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
mankind
IPO

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 