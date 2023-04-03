Manufacturing output growth at 3-month high; no increase in jobs

India’s manufacturing output growth jumped to three months high in March as firms rebuilt input stocks at a near-record pace amid strong demands, although there was no increase in employment, an industry survey showed.

Robust increases in buying levels in recent months supported a near-record accumulation of input inventories in March, S&P Global said in a report released on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 55.3 in February to 56.4 in March, signalling the strongest improvement in operating conditions in 2023 so far.

Also Read | What’s hampering high-tech manufacturing? Unplanned urbanisation

PMI average for the fourth quarter of 2022-23 declined to 55.7 as compared to 56.3 recorded in the previous quarter. The PMI print above 50 indicates growth in the sector while below 50 shows contraction.

Goods producers kept payroll numbers broadly unchanged in March. This followed a one-year sequence of monthly increases in employment.

“Pending workloads expanded only marginally in March, hindering job creation," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

With pressure on supply chains subsiding and raw material availability improving, input cost inflation retreated to its second-lowest mark in two-and-a-half years.

March data highlighted a further upturn in new business placed with Indian manufacturers. Moreover, the rate of expansion was sharp and the quickest in three months. Firms suggested that marketing efforts bore fruit. Demand resilience and competitive pricing were also cited as growth drivers.

“Firms tried to benefit as much as possible from this moderation in inflation by acquiring additional raw materials and semi-finished items. This contributed to one of the strongest increases in input inventories in over 18 years of data collection,” De Lima said.

Ongoing improvements in total sales volumes underpinned another increase in production. Output rose at the quickest pace since last December and one that outpaced its long-run average.

Although selling prices increased further at the end of the last fiscal quarter, the rate of inflation was moderate and broadly similar to February. Close to 96 per cent of firms signalled no change in cost burdens since February.