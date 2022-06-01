Manufacturing sector cools marginally in May, but export orders help keep momentum going

India’s manufacturing sector cooled marginally to 54.6 in May from 54.7 in the previous month but the momentum remained due to high export orders.

“India’s manufacturing sector sustained strong growth momentum in May. Thanks in part to the sharpest rise in international sales for eleven years, total new orders expanded further. In response to demand resilience, companies continued with their efforts to rebuild stocks and hired extra workers accordingly,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The monthly survey said business sentiment was dampened by inflation concerns in May, with the overall level of confidence the second-lowest in over two years.

On the price front, input costs rose for nearly two years, with firms reporting higher prices for metals, textiles, electricity and freight.

“There was little-movement in the rate of input price inflation during May, which remains historically high, but output charge inflation surged to its highest in over eight-and-a-half years as companies continued to transfer additional cost burdens to their clients,” Lima said.

Experts said rising commodity prices will keep up pressure on manufacturing and jack up output prices.

“There has been a gradual yet consistent easing in momentum since the beginning of current year 2022, and high global commodity prices add to downside risks to growth ahead,” according to Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global.

The manufacturing PMI has not risen above 54.9 since January this year.