Manufacturing sector is implementing AI for business operations: PwC

Manufacturing sector implementing AI for biz ops: PwC

Anjali Jain
Anjali Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 04:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India’s manufacturing sector is also going through a period of digital transformation and adopting artificial intelligence in increasing numbers as newer technologies are easing business and logistics operations, as per a survey by consultancy firm PwC India.

54% Indian companies have already implemented analytics and AI to reinvent their business functions, PwC India said on Tuesday, while announcing the results of the survey

“Digital champions from across the six sectors in India believe that being resilient, transparent and sustainable will prepare them for future growth. However, they also opine that greater innovation and faster time to market will help them to stay relevant in the competitive landscape in the coming days,” the report said.

Business News
PwC
Artificial Intelligence

