Market benchmark indices climb in early trade

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were quoting with gains while Hong Kong traded lower.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 12:11 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum in early trade on Tuesday amid firm global market trends and buying in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 118.13 points to 66,645.80 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 41.8 points to 19,795.60.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, ITC, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

The US markets ended in the green on Monday.

"The resilience of the mother market US, where the rally is spreading to the broader market, is supporting global markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude quoted 0.67 per cent higher at USD 85.56 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 701.17 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex jumped 367.47 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 66,527.67 on Monday. The Nifty climbed 107.75 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 19,753.80.

