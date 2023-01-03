Market benchmarks settle with gains in volatile trade

Market benchmarks settle with gains in volatile trade

The broader NSE Nifty gained 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,232.55

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 18:50 ist

Equity benchmarks ended with gains on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in global markets after facing bouts of volatility during the session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.41 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,294.20. During the day, it hit a high of 61,343.96 and a low of 61,004.04.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,232.55.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were the main laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong logged gains, while Seoul ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals. Markets in the US were closed on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.34 per cent to USD 86.20 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 212.57 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sensex
NSE
BSE

What's Brewing

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

China slams Covid curbs on citizens travelling abroad

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

Odisha: Another Russian found dead, third in fortnight

 