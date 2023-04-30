Market cap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.84 lakh crore; Reliance Industries, SBI shine

Mcap of 9 of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.84 lakh cr

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 13:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,84,225.43 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers, in an overall bullish equity market trend.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only laggard from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 48,238.78 crore to Rs 16,37,408.27 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 31,325.39 crore to Rs 5,15,887.19 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 23,472.25 crore to Rs 6,40,949.71 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 21,003.35 crore to Rs 5,28,377.17 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) advanced Rs 19,886.94 crore to Rs 11,76,750.92 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained Rs 18,874.22 crore to Rs 4,45,509.68 crore.

Infosys added Rs 10,447.1 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,19,662.10 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation surged Rs 8,115.33 crore to Rs 9,42,052.68 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 2,862.07 crore to Rs 5,09,126.31 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined Rs 10,244.22 crore to Rs 5,76,683.68 crore.

The top-10 firms include Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

