Market capitalisation of BSE-listed cos soar to record high of over Rs 195.66 lakh crore

  • Jan 08 2021, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 19:59 ist
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 195.66 lakh crore on Friday as markets returned to winning ways after two days of decline.

Helped by the rally in the equity market, the market capitalisation jumped to Rs 1,95,66,343.57 crore (USD 2.6 trillion) at the close of trade.

The BSE Sensex surged 689.19 points to close at 48,782.51 on Friday. It touched an all-time peak of 48,854.34 during the session.

Equity indices had declined for two straight sessions till Thursday.

"IT and auto stocks pulled their weight today ahead of TCS earnings as bulls went berserk, lifting Indices by 1.5 per cent buoyed by positive global cues," S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.94 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, M&M, PowerGrid and NTPC.

Last year, the Sensex gained 15.7 per cent where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride amid the coronavirus pandemic.

