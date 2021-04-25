Market focus to change from Covid-19 to fundamentals

Indian equity markets ended the third consecutive week on a negative note with Nifty & Sensex falling -1.9% & -2% respectively to close at 14,341 & 47,878 respectively. The broader market too fell with both Nifty Midcap 100 and Small cap 100 down -1.1% & -0.2%.

Most sectors ended in red with Realty, PSU Banks and FMCG being the biggest losers – down 3-4%. Auto, IT and Infra were down in the range of 2-3%, while energy, private banks and financials lost -0.8% to -1.7%.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to be net sellers for the fifth straight week, having sold equities to the tune of Rs 4500 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5400 crore.

Global cues were mixed as strong economic data from US and China and impressive quarterly results boosted sentiments. However, rising Covid cases in some countries worried markets of delay in global economic recovery. Further reports of a possible increase in capital gains tax in the US further dented the sentiments.

On the domestic side, rising Covid-19 cases in the country and stricter lockdowns in various states kept investors worried. Total daily cases of the coronavirus in India surpassed record of 330K, which is the highest single-day rise in infections anywhere in the world.

On the other hand, daily death spiked to more than 2,250 people, as hospitals struggled to arrange oxygen supplies and intensive care beds for patients. It is fast spreading from major cities to tier 2 & 3 cities where the healthcare infrastructure is not adequate thus raising the concerns further.

However, on the positive side, Government extended its vaccine-for-all effective from May 1 and also announced measures to incentivise vaccine manufacturers.

Technically, Nifty formed a small bodied candle similar to Doji on weekly scale with long shadows indicating tug of war between Bull and Bears. Now, it has to cross and hold above 14,400 zones to witness a bounce towards 14,600 and 14,700 zones while on the downside, support exists at 14,250 and 14,150 zones.

Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to continue with its volatility till Covid-19 cases continue its upward trajectory. Investors would continuously watch out government’s course of action along with progress on vaccination drive.

Once the availability and the pace of vaccination picks-up and daily cases start subsiding, we expect the narrative to gradually shift from Covid-19 and restrictions back to fundamentals.

We would recommend investors to take advantage of this volatility as the medium-term thesis remains unchanged. Next week, market would also keep an eye on Fed’s monetary policy along with GDP data of US and Europe, which would influence the global market in near term.

(The writer is Head- Retail Research, MOFSL)