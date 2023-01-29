Budget, Fed rate decision key market events this week

Market outlook: Union Budget, US Fed rate decision key events this week

Adani group stocks fell sharply last week after US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research made damaging allegations against the conglomerate

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 15:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

For equity investors, the Union Budget for 2023-24 and the US Fed's interest rate decision will be the major events to watch out for this week, analysts said.

The ongoing earnings season, global market cues, domestic macroeconomic data announcements and auto sales numbers would also influence trading in the market, they added.

"The Union Budget is a key domestic event on February 1st, and the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for the same day late at night is a key global event. A bunch of companies will come out with Q3 earnings this week, while monthly auto sales numbers and macroeconomic numbers from the USA will be other important factors.

Also Read: Kidnapped for ransom, 26/11 survivor Gautam Adani faces his biggest challenge yet

"The market will continue to monitor the Adani Group. FIIs' flow will be important," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Adani group stocks fell sharply last week after US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research made damaging allegations against the conglomerate.

From the macroeconomic front, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for manufacturing and services sectors are due to be announced on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

"With the Union Budget scheduled to be unveiled on February 1st, the week will be jam-packed with activity. The ongoing quarterly earnings will also have an impact on how each stock moves. The FOMC meeting will catch market players' eyes on a global scale," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities.

Market trends will also be guided by trading activity of foreign investors who have pulled out a net Rs 17,000 crore this month so far.

"This week is going to be critical not only for the financial markets but for the economy as well due to the scheduled Union Budget on February 1. Besides, participants will be eyeing the outcome of the US Fed meet on the same day.

"On the data front, auto numbers, manufacturing PMI and services PMI will also be in focus. As the earnings season gain pace, a lot of major names like Larsen & Toubro, ACC, Sun Pharma, HDFC, ITC and SBI will report their numbers during the week," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Last week, the BSE barometer Sensex had tumbled 1,290.87 points or 2.12 per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
Federal Reserve
Union Budget

What's Brewing

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Pondering along with our pets

Pondering along with our pets

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

 