Market valuation of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2 lakh cr; Reliance, TCS big winners

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 68,168.12 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,85,058.84 crore.

  Jul 16 2023
Six of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,03,010.73 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 780.45 points or 1.19 per cent. The Sensex on Friday settled at its new all-time closing high of 66,060.90.

From the top-10 pack, the market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 69,990.57 crore to reach Rs 18,53,033.73 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 68,168.12 crore taking its valuation to Rs 12,85,058.84 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys rallied Rs 39,094.81 crore to Rs 5,91,547.67 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 10,272.84 crore to Rs 4,95,116.94 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,135.42 crore to Rs 6,72,837.72 crore and that of ITC went up by Rs 5,348.97 crore to Rs 5,87,951.43 crore.

However, HDFC Bank's valuation fell by Rs 8,695.25 crore to Rs 9,19,962.74 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap declined by Rs 8,299.89 crore to Rs 5,21,598.94 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dived Rs 8,130.77 crore to Rs 4,53,288.03 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 4,581.7 crore to Rs 6,28,950.34 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries ruled the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

