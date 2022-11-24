Markets climb in early trade amid firm global equities

Markets climb in early trade amid firm global equities

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.23 per cent lower at $85.24 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 24 2022, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 11:50 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Thursday, tracking a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 124.35 points to 61,634.93 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty gained 38 points to 18,305.25.

The BSE benchmark later quoted 248.22 points higher at 61,760.67 and the Nifty traded 75 points up at 18,342.25.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Shanghai quoted lower.

Wall Street had ended higher on Wednesday.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 91.62 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 61,510.58 on Wednesday. The Nifty gained 23.05 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 18,267.25.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.23 per cent lower at $85.24 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 789.86 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

 