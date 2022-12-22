Markets close in the red as Asian peers catch up

While Asian markets rallied after a bounce in US shares, key Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for a third consecutive session on Thursday on account of expensive valuations and hawkish RBI commentary, experts highlighted.

“The Indian market outperformed in the last 3-4 months making our equities expensive.Other markets are now catching up,” said Siddarth Bhamre, head of research at Religare Broking Ltd.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 241.02 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 60,826.22 while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 71.75 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 18,127.35

Also Read: Widen tax base, do away with cess and surcharges: experts ahead of budget

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets logged profits on the back of upbeat consumer data in the US. The US consumer confidence index spiked to 108.3 in December from 101.4 in November, the Conference Board reported on Wednesday. Markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong registered gains, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan rising 1.37 per cent.

Market watchers have downplayed concerns of a Covid resurgence impacting sentiments in Indian markets.

Though the unknown trajectory of the public health situation in China bears heavy on investor sentiments “strong macroeconomic fundamentals and business growth prospects can be expected to arrest any extraordinary downward spiral in Indian bourses,” said Nirav Karkera, head of research at Fisdom.

Also Read: IOC picks Reliance Jio's managed network services for its petrol pumps

The Reserve bank also released minutes of its monetary policy meeting, on Wednesday, revealing strong concerns about elevated inflation.

“Hawkish RBI minutes and a rise in crude oil prices dampened sentiments and led to the sell-off in most of the sectoral indices,” opined market expert Sugandha Sachdeva.