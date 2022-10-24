Markets closed on October 24 for Diwali

Reuters
  • Oct 24 2022, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 09:03 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Inida's forex and equity markets will be closed on October 24, Monday, for a holiday. Equities, however, will have a one hour "muhurat" trading session to mark the festival of Diwali in the evening.

Markets will resume trading on October 25, Tuesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.07 per cent higher at 17,576.30 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.18 per cent up at 59,307.15, to record their biggest weekly rise since late July in six straight sessions of gains.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield closed at 7.5121 per cent on Friday, while the rupee INR=IN ended at 82.6750 against the dollar. 

BSE
NSE
Markets
Rupee
Business News
Nifty
Sensex

