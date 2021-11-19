Markets closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti

Markets closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti

Markets will resume trading on Monday, November 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 19 2021, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 08:54 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 19, for a holiday (Guru Nanak Jayanti). Markets will resume trading on Monday, Nov. 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75 per cent lower at 17,764.80 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.62 per cent at 59,636.01.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35 per cent on Thursday, while the rupee settled at 74.2350 to the dollar. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty

What's Brewing

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

 