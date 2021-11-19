Markets closed today for Guru Nanak Jayanti

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 19, for a holiday (Guru Nanak Jayanti). Markets will resume trading on Monday, Nov. 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.75 per cent lower at 17,764.80 on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.62 per cent at 59,636.01.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.35 per cent on Thursday, while the rupee settled at 74.2350 to the dollar.

