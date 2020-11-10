Markets continue to rally; Sensex crosses 43,000-mark

The Indian equities on Monday extended their rally with benchmark Sensex rising by 500 points in the morning trade and breaching 43,000-mark.
At the time of filing this copy, BSE Sensex was trading at 43,078.13, up 480.70 points (1.13%).
Similarly, broader Index NSE Nifty was trading at 12,584.20, 123.15 points (0.99%).
The market sentiment was buoyed by Pfizer announcing that its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective, based on initial trial results.
Hence, the shares of Pfizer opened 19 per cent higher on Rs 5,875.00 per share.
