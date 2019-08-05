Markets crash amid J&K tension; Re above 70-mark

The deteriorating situation in Kashmir valley, coupled with weak global cues have led to a crash in the markets and rupee crashing to above 70-level.

The 30-share index of BSE – Sensex – crashed over 600 points in the early morning trade, amid rising tensions in the critical bordering state. At the time of filing this copy, BSE Sensex was trading down 614.86 points (1.7%) at 36,504.62 points. At one point of time, Sensex had crashed by over 650 points.

On the other hand, 50-share NSE Nifty also crashed by close to 1.7%. The index, at the time of filing this copy, was trading at 10,802 points, down 194.45 points.

Both domestic and global factors contributed to the turmoil. Asian shares slid to 6-1/2-month lows on Monday and the yuan slumped to a more than decade trough as a rapid escalation in the Sino-US trade war sent investors stampeding to traditional safe harbours including the yen, bonds and gold.

The rupee, meanwhile, also slid to its lowest since May this year. The rupee at the time of filing this copy was trading at 70.44 against US dollar, down 85 paise, as unabated foreign fund outflow continues.