Sensex falls 282 pts, Nifty below 16,600 in early trade

Markets extend losses for second straight session; Sensex falls 282 pts, Nifty below 16.6k

The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 282.85 points to 55,483.37. The broader NSE Nifty declined 88.8 points to 16,542.20

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 26 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 11:35 ist

Equity benchmark indices continued to fall for the second day running on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex sliding 283 points in early trade amid foreign funds outflow and mixed trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 282.85 points to 55,483.37. The broader NSE Nifty declined 88.8 points to 16,542.20.

Among the Sensex constituents, Dr Reddy's Lab, Nestle, Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest laggards in early trade.

Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In Asia, markets in Tokyo traded lower, while Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong quoted higher.

The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Monday.

"Investors are likely to be in a wait-and-watch mode as all eyes will be on the Fed rate decision on July 27. Also, July F&O series expiry this Thursday shall keep markets volatile," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark fell 306.01 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 55,766.22 on Monday. The Nifty dipped 88.45 points or 0.53 per cent to 16,631.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.39 per cent to 106.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 844.78 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 