Markets fall in early trade after four-day rally

Markets fall in early trade after four-day rally

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.26 per cent higher at $95.84 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 02 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 10:23 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark indices fell in early trade on Wednesday after rallying in the past four days amid mixed global market trends.

Despite a positive beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to the gains and later declined 140.5 points to 60,980.85. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 36 points to 18,109.40.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Maruti, Infosys, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher, while Tokyo quoted lower.

Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

"Globally markets are waiting for the Fed commentary tonight. So it will be the Fed's commentary and probable guidance that would be market moving," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark climbed 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 61,121.35 on Tuesday. The Nifty advanced 133.20 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 18,145.40.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.26 per cent higher at $95.84 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,609.94 crore, as per exchange data. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

'Tantriks' treat patients in UP government hospital

'Tantriks' treat patients in UP government hospital

DH Toon | Morbi hospital: 'How may I help you?'

DH Toon | Morbi hospital: 'How may I help you?'

Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022

Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022

Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams

Young falling for crypto, elderly for OTP scams

Gujarat bridge collapse: A man-made tragedy

Gujarat bridge collapse: A man-made tragedy

A worldwide sigh of relief

A worldwide sigh of relief

A battle of souls and soles

A battle of souls and soles

 